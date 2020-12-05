Bob Hess Death -Dead :Golden Gate Fields horse trainer Bob Hess Sr. has died from COVID-19.

Golden Gate Fields horse trainer Bob Hess Sr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

” Berkeleyside on Twitter: “Golden Gate Fields horse trainer Bob Hess Sr. has died from COVID-19”

Golden Gate Fields horse trainer Bob Hess Sr. has died from COVID-19 https://t.co/DeoJwENFOR — Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) December 5, 2020

Tributes

California Racing Community Mourns The Loss Of Veteran Trainer Bob Hess, Sr. At Age 86 – Santa Anita Park https://t.co/nSSofIH6XN — Annie George (@anniegeorge38) December 5, 2020

Sue Greene wrote

Heartbroken you will definitely be missed my friend, heartfelt sympathy to his wonderful wife, children and all of us who had the privilege of calling Bob Hess Sr our friend.

Ray Paulick wrote

Saddened to report Northern Calif. trainer Robert Hess Sr., 86, died this morning after contracting COVID-19. “I talked to him two days ago and he sounded solid. I thought we’d get out of this, but he took a turn for the worse and we lost him,” his trainer son, Bob Jr., said.

Ray Paulick wrote

Maria, his wife of 56 years, has recovered after contracting the virus. Bob Hess launched his career in Washington in the 1950s after serving in the U.S. Army and has been a mainstay in Northern California, saddling his last horses Nov. 8 at Golden Gate Fields.

Ray Paulick wrote

“He never allowed anyone to make him do what he knew wasn’t right,” Bob Jr. said. “He could look in the mirror and be proud.” Bob said his father had been in “pretty damned good health” until contracting the virus. Condolences to the Hess family and all who knew him.

Jon Forbes wrote

A link to a bygone era has been lost. Bob Hess was a raconteur and an old-school horseman. He would come into the Golden Gate racing office and start telling stories from back in the day at Agua Caliente. A true professional and one of Nor Cal racing’s best characters.