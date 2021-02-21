Bob Hindmarch Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dr. Bob Hindmarch has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 20. 2021.
Dr. Bob Hindmarch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.
Saddened to share news that Dr. Bob Hindmarch, known affectionately as 'Dr. Bob' at UBC, has passed away at the age of 90. He was inducted into the @BCSportsHall as a Builder in 2006. Few individuals have done more for university sport in BC. He will be greatly missed by many. pic.twitter.com/e4oQD9L4dj
— Jason D Beck (@JasonBeck82) February 20, 2021
