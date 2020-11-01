Bob Hough Death -Dead : former Capital Gazette reporter, Bob Hough has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

former Capital Gazette reporter, Bob Hough has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.

“Southern Bulldogs Boys Basketball on Twitter: “The Southern Basketball family is saddened to learn of the passing of former Capital Gazette reporter, Bob Hough. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. ”

The Southern Basketball family is saddened to learn of the passing of former Capital Gazette reporter, Bob Hough. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/JELjuBceQx — Southern Bulldogs Boys Basketball (@SouthernAAhoops) November 1, 2020

Tributes

———————— –