Bob Kaliban Death -Dead – Obituary : Bob Kaliban has Died .

By | December 13, 2020
Bob Kaliban has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Rebecca Damon @RebeccaDamonNYC Today is a day of great sadness with the news of the passing of our beloved Bob Kaliban. Bob was an incredible actor, fierce unionist, and dear friend to all who knew him.

