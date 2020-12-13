Bob Kaliban Death -Dead – Obituary : Bob Kaliban has Died .
Bob Kaliban has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Today is a day of great sadness with the news of the passing of our beloved Bob Kaliban. Bob was an incredible actor, fierce unionist, and dear friend to all who knew him. pic.twitter.com/TB6SREywtR
— Rebecca Damon (@RebeccaDamonNYC) December 13, 2020
