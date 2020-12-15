Bob Korol Death -Dead – Obituary : Bob Korol has Died .
Bob Korol has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
The SJHL sends condolences to the Korol family. Bob Korol passed away over the weekend after a battle with cancer. His son Michael was a three year Humboldt Bronco and Bob was a staple among Saskatoon hockey and other organizations. The SJHL is thinking about the Korol’s today.
— SJHL (@theSJHL) December 14, 2020
SJHL @theSJHL The SJHL sends condolences to the Korol family. Bob Korol passed away over the weekend after a battle with cancer. His son Michael was a three year Humboldt Bronco and Bob was a staple among Saskatoon hockey and other organizations. The SJHL is thinking about the Korol’s today.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.