Bob Korol Death -Dead – Obituary : Bob Korol has Died .

Bob Korol has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

SJHL @theSJHL The SJHL sends condolences to the Korol family. Bob Korol passed away over the weekend after a battle with cancer. His son Michael was a three year Humboldt Bronco and Bob was a staple among Saskatoon hockey and other organizations. The SJHL is thinking about the Korol’s today.

