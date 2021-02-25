Bob Kudzma Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former KDKA-TV weatherman and local broadcasting legend Bob Kudzma has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

Rest in Peace, Bob Kudzma, KDKA meteorologist for 34 years. A pro’s pro, and an awfully nice man. My deepest sympathy to… Posted by Ken Rice on Thursday, February 25, 2021

RT @KDKARadio: SAD NEWS: Former KDKA-TV weatherman and local broadcasting legend Bob Kudzma has passed away. He was 81. https://www.radio.com/kdkaradio/news/local/bob-kudzma-former-kdka-tv-weatherman-has-died-at-age-81?utm_campaign=https%253A%252F%252Fkdkaradio.radio.com%252F&utm_content=1614281349&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_term=KDKA-AM

Patti Peters

We always watched Bob for years. He seemed like such a nice man. Rest in peace. Prayers for him and his family and friends.

Debbie Laconi Henry

Our deepest condolences to Bob Kudzma’s family. Loved watching Bob do the weather for years..

Lisa J. Cross

RIP Bob. Our deepest sympathy to his family. He was so good and funny. We would get a dusting of snow and he’d say “it’s a dusting on the grass mostly, so don’t drive on the grass”. I still laugh at that.

Sherry Vioral

Our deepest sympathy to the Bob Kudzma family. We watched Bob for many years. Will be truly missed. Bob was One of a kind and a great meteorologist.

Penny Willis

R.I.P. Bob I grew up watching him. He was one of the Greats Prayers & Sympathy to the Family .

Pamela Panyko Batyi

Oh I’m so very sorry for your loss Kudzma family and friends. He was such a nice man and I always looked forward to his weather reports. May he R.I.P. .

Brandon Braunlicu

My prayers are with has family rip Bob God bless you in God speed rest in peace you are having God the forecast noemy the sun shine bright on you today tomorrow and forever prayers prayers prayers

Richard Wilson

Born in 1961 I grew up watching KDKA. Bob was such a great personality and pillar of Western Pa community

Judy Palombini

So sorry to hear this. Being an avid KDKA TV news watcher for eons, we sure do remember Bob & his weather forecast. Seemed like such a genuinely nice guy.

Dawn Charles

One of the best weathermen Pittsburgh has ever seen. He and Joe were the best!!