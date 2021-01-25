Bob Lampel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Technical Manager Bob Lampel has Died.

Gary BoyarskyEyesofageneration.com Group 3d · Just got word of the passing of Technical Manager Bob Lampel. Bob was currently the Technical Manager of THE VIEW but was also well known as the Tech Manager of New Years’ Rockin’ Eve. In Bob’s early career, he was the director of the Crazy Eddie commercials and he worked very closely with Todd Rundgren for quite a long time on experimental video. When older musicians came to GMA, they always knew Bob. When ABC took on outside clients for industrials, Bob was often called into duty as the director and Tech Manager. Before I retired, I’d watch Bob edit comedy shows he had recently directed, on a Mac computer. The man was fantastic and universally loved. — with Bob Lampel and 2 others .

Tributes

Cooki Butler Perkins

I’m sorry for your loss. Prayers of healing to you and his extended family.

Keven Lock

RIP Bob Lampel. Beloved Tech Manager of New Years’ Rockin’ Eve and so much more. Loved working wth Bob over many years. So saddened by this news. Travel well, friend! .

Janie Cartier

Well done ABC and The View! Lovely tribute to Bob Lampel. Rest in Peace.



Manse Sharp

Rest in Peace Bob Lampel, Seeya on the other side…say hello to them all…