Bob Mackie Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : Iconic Costume Designer Bob Mackie Mourned at the Age of 80

Bob Mackie, Iconic Costume Designer, Dies at 80

Remembering Fashion Legend Bob Mackie

The world of fashion is mourning the loss of a true icon in the industry. On October 19, 2021, Bob Mackie, a renowned costume designer, passed away at the age of 80. He will always be remembered for his extravagant and flamboyant designs, which graced the bodies of Hollywood celebrities such as Cher, Carol Burnett, and Diana Ross.

A Career in Fashion

Born in California in 1939, Mackie began his fashion career as a sketch artist and later became the assistant to Jean Louis, a famous Hollywood costume designer. He worked as a sketch artist for \”The Judy Garland Show\” in 1961 and later became the show’s costume designer. Mackie’s fame grew in the 1970s when he designed costumes for \”The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour,\” which catapulted him to international renown. His signature style was glittery, sequined, and feathered, paired with bold and colorful design aesthetics, making him a household name.

Award-Winning Designs

Throughout his illustrious career, Mackie earned numerous awards for his costume designs. Among his accolades are nine Emmy Awards, a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award, and an Academy Award nomination.

A Life and Legacy Remembered

Mackie continued to design until his death, leaving an incredible impact on the fashion world. His work has remained timeless, inspiring many other designers to follow in his footsteps. Many celebrities expressed their sadness at the loss of Bob Mackie. Cher, who worked with Mackie for over four decades, expressed her grief on Twitter, saying, “I Loved Bob Mackie since I was 11! He made all my costumes from The Sonny and Cher Show, all my specials, and almost everything I wore in concerts for well over 4 decades.”

Despite his passing, Mackie’s influence can still be seen today as his designs have inspired other designers in the fashion world. His extravagant taste and fearless approach to experimenting with colors and sparkles have left a lasting legacy. Bob Mackie leaves an unparalleled legacy, and his designs will be forever remembered as some of the most iconic and legendary fashion statements of our time. Rest in peace, Bob Mackie.