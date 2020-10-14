Bob McDonald Death – Dead : Bob McDonald Obituary : Chisholm Legend Has Died.

Tributes 

John Millea @MSHSLjohn wrote 

Bob McDonald, the iconic son of Chisholm and basketball coach who won more games than any coach in any sport in Minnesota high school history, has died. McDonald, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passed away this morning in Hibbing. He was 87.

John Millea @MSHSLjohn wrote 
At a news conference prior to the 2014 @nfhs National High School Hall of Fame ceremony, it was noted that Bob McDonald never received a technical foul in a 59-year coaching career. Fellow inductee Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway of NBA fame stood, smiled at Bob and applauded.

John Millea @MSHSLjohn wrote 

Bob often joked that the MSHSL must have a special filing cabinet set aside to hold all the letters he sent over the years. I liked to joke with Bob that his letters actually took up so much space that an off-site storage facility had become the home of his mailings.

Tom Coombe @TomCoombe8 wrote 
Favorite Bob McDonald story: After an Ely-Chisholm game years ago my stepson was dribbling a ball at the Chisholm gym. Bob talked basketball with him and ended up giving him a dollar. As warm and personable guy as you would ever meet.

Paul Ciochetto @HCCCards wrote 
Condolences go out to the Bob McDonald family. I was fortunate to be one of the very few to play for him and be an assistant coach with him. It was an honor to be on the bench for his 1,000 win and be a player for him for almost 100. Also a great HCC athlete our runner-up NatTeam.

 

