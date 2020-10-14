Bob McDonald Death – Dead : Bob McDonald Obituary : Chisholm Legend Has Died.

Chisholm Legend Bob McDonald Has Died 59-Year Basketball Coach Leaves A Lasting Legacy John's Journal with a special report about a special man.

Chisholm Legend Bob McDonald Has Died 59-Year Basketball Coach Leaves A Lasting Legacy John's Journal with a special report about a special man.#mshsl https://t.co/QBFO3T56AE pic.twitter.com/VVcH5vQlXo — John Millea (@MSHSLjohn) October 14, 2020

I am very sad to learn of the passing of Chisolm-legend Bob McDonald, the winningest-coach in MN high school sports history. We will forever be so grateful for the incredible life he lived and the meaningful impact he had on the many athletes he coached. https://t.co/EdAvAq8Lpx — Pete Stauber (@RepPeteStauber) October 14, 2020

The MBCA and the MInnesota basketball community mourns the passing of Coach & legendary icon Bob McDonald. Coach McDonald passed away this morning. Many tears will be shed but many hearts will be warmed by lasting memories. Deepest condolences are extended to the McDonald family pic.twitter.com/A2kmCHJViu — MN BB Coaches Assoc (@MN_BCA) October 14, 2020

Tributes

Bob McDonald, the winningest coach in Minnesota high school sports history, died today in Hibbing at age 87 after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He coached the Chisholm boys’ team for 53 seasons. 🙏 https://t.co/tlajlRWcwK — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) October 14, 2020

Bob McDonald, the iconic son of Chisholm and basketball coach who won more games than any coach in any sport in Minnesota high school history, has died. McDonald, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passed away this morning in Hibbing. He was 87.

At a news conference prior to the 2014 @nfhs National High School Hall of Fame ceremony, it was noted that Bob McDonald never received a technical foul in a 59-year coaching career. Fellow inductee Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway of NBA fame stood, smiled at Bob and applauded.

Bob often joked that the MSHSL must have a special filing cabinet set aside to hold all the letters he sent over the years. I liked to joke with Bob that his letters actually took up so much space that an off-site storage facility had become the home of his mailings.

Favorite Bob McDonald story: After an Ely-Chisholm game years ago my stepson was dribbling a ball at the Chisholm gym. Bob talked basketball with him and ended up giving him a dollar. As warm and personable guy as you would ever meet.

Condolences go out to the Bob McDonald family. I was fortunate to be one of the very few to play for him and be an assistant coach with him. It was an honor to be on the bench for his 1,000 win and be a player for him for almost 100. Also a great HCC athlete our runner-up NatTeam.