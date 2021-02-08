Bob Mcleod Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bob Mcleod has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021

Bob Mcleod has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

Lloyd Andrews is with Bob McLeod and 2 others . 3h · I can’t remember when I didn’t know my cousin, Bob Mcleod. He’s always been more like a big brother that I idolized. I’m so profoundly sad to hear of his passing- His absence will leave a huge hole in my heart and also in the hearts of all the people whose lives he’s touched. Rest in Peace and Joy cuz- I look forward to seeing you on the other side…

Source: (20+) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Lacie Yardley Oden

I’m so sorry for your loss and he will be truly missed. I bet Tony Yardley and Bob are talking music now! I miss Dad and Bob.

Laura Phillips

Prayers for your family. He was a very kind person. He helped so many

Mary Boozer Jones

Bob, his parents and family were a huge part of the Williams community. I told him many times that his Mom is who I credit for the organist I am today. My prayers are with you and your family during this sad time



Janet D Sparks

I am so sorry to hear this. Prayers for

All of you. He was a fine man, a Godly man and a man that spread love to all he met.

Regina G Honts

Y’all were close for sure. It’s amazing how many lives he touched. He was so loved.

Sherry Kughn

So sad for his kin and friends. I have felt the hole all night and today. The consolation is that he is where he always wanted to be.

Diane Denton Kimberly

So sorry for your and everyone’s loss of a wonderful person. He must have touched many lives and will live through so many. Prayers and best of thoughts..

Millie Harris

I am so very sorry that I didn’t know him, but knew OF him. I think everyone did. Sincere condolences…

Sandra P. Whatley

I’m so sorry about Bob to know him was to love him… he was the greatest example of Christ in his ministries that I have seen. I am praying for all of your family.

Lisa Rhodes

I’m so sorry Lloyd!! Praying for peace and comfort for you and all the family. We loved him so much and thought so much of him! He will be missed .

Susie Ulrey

I knew him and his sweet wife for so many years!! She was a Ballerina with me at JSU and I sang with Bob several times at different places. He was a wonderful man and he will be missed by so many.

My prayers and love go out to the family.

Dick Pritchett

Lloyd, I’m so shocked to hear of Bobs passing. My sincere prayers of love to you Patty, and family.