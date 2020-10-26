Bob Murray Death – Dead :  Bob Murray Obituary : Ohio Valley coal giant has died, Cause of Death Unknown.

Debbie Turner wrote

Condolences from the Turner family. You fought hard to keep coal going and provided jobs for many people. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Murray family.

Geoff Popovich wrote

Thank you Mr. Murray for all of the opportunities you gave so many people. Rest In Peace.

Michelle Wallace wrote

Prayers for the family!

From what I’ve heard from guys at the mine.. Bob has been ill for the past couple years n retired some time last year before the bankruptcy but never announced it till last week.

Greg Hayes wrote

Prayers for his family, sad that over the years I’ve read nothing but negative things about him , it takes his passing to hear anything positive

Dan Snider wrote

This man has a family that’s grieving right now. He was a father, husband, uncle, grandfather and more. No matter if you hated the man or not this isn’t the place to throw it out there. Let his family, WHO HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH WHAT YOU DON’T LIKE ABOUT HIM, grieve without reading untimely negative opinions about their loved one. As the sayin goes “if the shoe was on the other foot” you wouldn’t like it being done to your loved ones. Pull your negative posts down out of respect to atleast his family. RIP