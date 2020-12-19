Bob Newman Death -Obituary – Dead :Bob Newman, Gertrude has Died .

Bob Newman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Kevin Jones 16 hrs · Bob Newman, Gertrude, Ms Smith, many others .. passed from this life 13 DEC 2020. The Gertrude Gang, Patches Pals, and even (shudder) Boris Buddies are mourning his passing . JP an Gertrude live only in our memories. RIP

Source: (20+) Lynnwood High School Alumni 1970’s – Current | Facebook





Tributes

Tanya Jones Ward wrote

Mrs. Smith passed away on the 13th this year?

Richard Pawelka

I didn’t know Fab Newman was an LHS alumni. Loved that guy on JP Patches. May he RIP.

Steve Strange

I actually have a photo of me and JP Patches, not Bob unfortunately, when the new Lynnwood Branch building of Seafirst Bank had their grand opening and JP and Gertrude came to it.

Jeff Baxter

I worked with Bob Newman a couple of times at KCTS, we talked about the fun he had playing those characters, I told him how funny I thought it was that Miss Smith the delivery man had such a low voice . He was such a great guy

Melody Straub

Loved the show and all the characters. Never another one like it.

