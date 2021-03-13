Bob Pascal Death – Obituary : The Duke football family mourns the loss of former All-America running back and Duke Athletics Hall of Fame member Bob Pascal, w…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

The Duke football family mourns the loss of former All-America running back and Duke Athletics Hall of Fame member Bob Pascal, who passed away Friday at the age of 86.

Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of Pascal.

