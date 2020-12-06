Bob Pendleton Death -Dead : former scout Bob Pendleton has Died .
We are saddened to learn of the passing of distinguished and much-loved former scout Bob Pendleton, who was a major figure in our youth scouting department for more than 30 years.
Rest in peace, Bob. 💙
— Everton (@Everton) December 6, 2020
