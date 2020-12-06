Bob Pendleton Death -Dead : former scout Bob Pendleton has Died .

former scout Bob Pendleton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

Everton @Everton We are saddened to learn of the passing of distinguished and much-loved former scout Bob Pendleton, who was a major figure in our youth scouting department for more than 30 years. Rest in peace, Bob.

