Bob Potter Death – Dead : Bob Potter Obituary :SECCM Dean passed away due to injuries sustained in a fatal car accident.

SECCM Dean Bob Potter passed away due to injuries sustained in a fatal car accident, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

” RWU Student Senate on Twitter: “This morning, the RWU community received an email stating that SECCM Dean Bob Potter passed away due to injuries sustained in a fatal car accident last night. Our minds, hearts, & love are with the Potter family at this time. ”

This morning, the RWU community received an email stating that SECCM Dean Bob Potter passed away due to injuries sustained in a fatal car accident last night. Our minds, hearts, & love are with the Potter family at this time. pic.twitter.com/9LgiWpwEBG — RWU Student Senate (@RWU_Senate) October 7, 2020

Tributes

———————— –