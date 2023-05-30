Bob Provick Has Passed Away | Bob Provick Is No Longer with Us

Bob Provick’s Passed Away: A Tribute to a Life Well Lived

Remembering Bob Provick

Bob Provick, a well-respected member of our community, has passed away. He was a beloved husband, father, and friend to many. His contributions to our community will never be forgotten.

A Life of Service

Bob dedicated his life to serving others. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country during the Vietnam War. After his military service, he continued to serve his community as a police officer for over 20 years.

Even in retirement, Bob didn’t slow down. He volunteered his time with local charities and organizations. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

A Passion for Sports

Bob was an avid sports fan, with a special love for football. He coached youth football teams for many years, instilling in his players the values of teamwork and sportsmanship.

In addition to coaching, Bob was also a dedicated fan of his favorite football team. He never missed a game and could often be found cheering them on from the sidelines.

A Loving Family Man

Above all else, Bob was a devoted husband and father. He was married to his wife, Mary, for 45 years and they had two children together. He was a constant source of support and love for his family.

Bob’s passing is a great loss to his family and our community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Final Thoughts

Bob Provick lived a life of service, passion, and love. He touched the lives of many and left a lasting impact on our community. We will always remember him for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering commitment to others.

Rest in peace, Bob. Your legacy will continue to inspire us all.

