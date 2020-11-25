Bob Ryde Death –Dead-Obituaries : Impact wrestling executive Bob Ryde found dead at his home in Nashville – Cause of Death Unknown.

Impact wrestling executive Bob Ryder was found dead at his home in Nashville by police today , , according to a statement posted online on November 25. 2020.

“We don’t know more but he had fallen yesterday and was on advanced chemo. Impact officials couldn’t get in touch with him and went to his home and he never answered, police were called and found him dead” Dave Meltzer wrote on twitter. Just heard the sad news about Bob Ryder’s passing. Bob took such great care of me & my family during my time with @IMPACTWRESTLING. Even after I left, Bob was so incredibly supportive of my family & career. Godspeed, my friend, you’ll be missed.#RIP Bob Ryder — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 25, 2020

Bob Ryder Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Bob Ryder Co-founder of TNA & insanely loyal to @IMPACTWRESTLING through everything Thank you for creating something I love so much ❤️ R.I.P. Bob My condolences to his family & all the wrestlers he’s crossed paths with over the years … which is a lot! — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) November 25, 2020 RIP Bob Ryder. Thanks for always looking out for us when we were at IMPACT. Truly a great guy. 🙏🏼 — Santana / Proud & Powerful🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) November 25, 2020

David Penzer wrote

I’ve never told this story, for obvious reasons, but the 1st time I briefly came to Impact in Orlando, Bob Ryder gave me a raise back to my old TNA rate. I didn’t ask, I was just happy to be back but he did it on his own. THAT was the kind of person Bob was. Such a sad day!

D’Lo Brown wrote

I am saddened by the passing of Bob Ryder. We shared a birthday and our love for Star Trek. Our talks on the phone would always start out as business, but would quickly evolve into the latest episode of Discovery. Birthday buddy, you will be missed. Sleep well my friend. #RIPBob

Rafael Morffi wrote

R.I.P. Bob Ryder.

Very helpful to so many across our industry. Devoted & loyal. Many thanks Bob for all you did during my time

@IMPACTWRESTLING . The grit & courage Bob demonstrated during his illness is one of the many reasons he will forever be remembered as a champion

Mike Johnson wrote

At different times, Bob was a colleague and a competitor, but he was a friend. Pro wrestling was much better because of him. I am extremely saddened by his passing and wish his family and friends the best.

Impact Wrestling News wrote

When you think of someone who was truly with TNA/Impact through everything, it was was Bob Ryder. He dedicated his life to this company we love. I hope he’s enjoying a much deserved peaceful rest. Thank You Bob Folded hands

santas slay wrote

Bob Ryder would give me & my mom comp tickets for NWATNA because he’d see us at USA Championship Wrestling and my mom worked at the UPS Store he went to. He was great to us. My condolences to his family.

RIP Bob Ryder. wrote

1st met Bob Ryder on PRODIGY Interactive Service (pre-World Wide Web) as early as 1989; we were correspondents in the #Wrestling Forum. Pre TNA,Pre ECW.

He loved Wrestling – I’m not surprised he, like I, found a way to become a more direct contributor to the landscape. RIP Bob.

$oCalVal @SoCalValerie wrote

So very sad to hear our friend Bob Ryder has passed away. What a kind, giving man he was! Truly loved by so many people. Saying a prayer for him and his loved ones. Heart suit

Luke Perez wrote

I had no idea Bob Ryder had passed away, whilst at times a controversial figure in the community it’s important to remember the role he played in the early days of wrestling websites and his contributions in relation to TNA/Impact. RIP.

The Mouse wrote

Bob Ryder’s death has me thinking about the online wrestling community in the 90’s. I often see people say things like “What would it have been like if Twitter was around back then” but there was no shortage of wrestling discussion to be had. Lots of fun times.

Mike Ritter wrote

I first met Bob Ryder when I was with WCW. I did my first appearance on what the cool kids would now call a podcast with him during a 1999 Pay Per View. I last spoke to him in January 2018 when I was invited to Impact. He was a very nice and classy guy. Rest in peace , Bob

Referee Robert King wrote

Bob Ryder was one of the first people I had contact with when I was trying to get into @IMPACTWRESTLING

. He was always nice to me and treated me with respect. Condolences to his family and friends. Folded hands