Bob Schrier Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bob Schrier has Died .

By | January 25, 2021
0 Comment

Bob Schrier Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bob Schrier has Died .

Bob Schrier has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Susan Allison @suz_allison Replying to @CU_Kidney Incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Schrier. It was a privilege to work with him in my early days as an editor. My condolences to his friends and family.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.