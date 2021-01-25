Bob Schrier Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bob Schrier has Died .
Bob Schrier has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Schrier. It was a privilege to work with him in my early days as an editor. My condolences to his friends and family.
— Susan Allison (@suz_allison) January 25, 2021
Susan Allison @suz_allison Replying to @CU_Kidney Incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Schrier. It was a privilege to work with him in my early days as an editor. My condolences to his friends and family.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.