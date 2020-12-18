Bob Staples Death -Dead – Obituary : Bob Staples has Died .
Bob Staples has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
We were saddened to hear the news about Bob Staples’ passing. He had a true servant’s heart and supported our agency in so many ways. His dedication to helping others in and around the community will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/nmUL57hDsK
— CCFI Norman (@CCFInorman) December 18, 2020
