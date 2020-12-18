Bob Staples Death -Dead – Obituary : Bob Staples has Died .

Bob Staples Death -Dead – Obituary : Bob Staples has Died .

Bob Staples has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

CCFI Norman @CCFInorman We were saddened to hear the news about Bob Staples’ passing. He had a true servant’s heart and supported our agency in so many ways. His dedication to helping others in and around the community will never be forgotten.

