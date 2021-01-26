Bob Tillotson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :LCSO Sergeant Bob Tillotson has Died .
LCSO Sergeant Bob Tillotson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are deeply saddened by the loss of LCSO Sergeant Bob Tillotson. Bob was a beloved member of the Twins and Mighty Mussels family for years, helping in making Hammond Stadium a safe & fun environment for fans & employees. We’re sending prayers to Bob's family. You will be missed pic.twitter.com/i1Mq1Z3YUB
— Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (@MightyMussels) January 25, 2021
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels @MightyMussels We are deeply saddened by the loss of LCSO Sergeant Bob Tillotson. Bob was a beloved member of the Twins and Mighty Mussels family for years, helping in making Hammond Stadium a safe & fun environment for fans & employees. We’re sending prayers to Bob’s family. You will be missed
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.