Bob Tonge Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bob Tonge has Died .

Bob Tonge has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Tributes to 'humble, kind, and dedicated' Bob Tonge who has died – https://t.co/R0GsLc4U4L — GMP Federation (@GMPFederation) January 11, 2021

GMP Federation @GMPFederation Tributes to ‘humble, kind, and dedicated’ Bob Tonge who has died –