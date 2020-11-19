Bobby Brown Jr Death -Dead :Bobby Brown Jr, son of singer Bobby Brown, has died at the age of 28.

A source close to the family confirms that Bobby Brown Jr. was found dead Wednesday in his home in the L.A. area at the age of 28. Police do not believe there was foul play involved.

According to reports, #BobbyBrownJr, son of singer #BobbyBrown, has died at the age of 28. Brown Jr was found dead in his home earlier today in Los Angeles. No cause of death has been reported yet. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. 🙏 #RIPBobbyBrownJr pic.twitter.com/BFE5knkSkY — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) November 19, 2020

Bobby Brown’s son has passed away A source close to the family confirms that Bobby Brown Jr. was found dead Wednesday in his home in the L.A. area at the age of 28. Police do not believe there was foul play involved pic.twitter.com/KStaxix4fg — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) November 19, 2020

Tributes

I can’t fathom losing two children and a soul mate. RIP Bobby Brown JR. All positive everything to Bobby Brown. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/Sb7d57rgYv — Justin L. Hunte 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TheCompanyMan) November 19, 2020

Bobby Brown has lost his wife Whitney Houston.

His daughter Bobbi Kristina.

And now his son Bobby Brown Jr. Bih I would’ve been pic.twitter.com/Xfx4D3Fycj — Weekly Newsical (@WeeklyNewsical) November 19, 2020

MommYanna wrote

damn man Bobby Brown lost his brother in law right in front of him, his parents within MONTHS of each other, his ex wife Whitney Houston & their daughter Bobbi Kristina & now his son Bobby Jr Weary face lord wrap your arms around him!

Murad Merali @MuradMerali wrote

BREAKING : Bobby Browns son Bobby Brown Jr has reportedly died. He was found dead at home aged 28. This man has lost his daughter, ex wife, parents, brother in law now his son. #bobbybrown

J

@JStroy_ wrote

Bobby Brown has publicly battled so much public hardship in his entire career. His drug addiction, the loss of Whitney , the loss of Bobbi Christina and now the passing of his son Bobby Brown Jr…. Just pray for him