Bobby Don Cripps Death -Dead – Obituary : Bobby Don Cripps has Died .

By | December 7, 2020
Bobby Don Cripps Death -Dead – Obituary : Bobby Don Cripps has Died .

Bobby Don Cripps has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

WilsonK12Tn @WilsonK12Tn We send our thoughts, prayers and most sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Bobby Don Cripps following his recent passing. Mr. Cripps was a longtime employee with our district at Watertown High School. Beloved by so many, he will be missed!

