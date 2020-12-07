Bobby Don Cripps Death -Dead – Obituary : Bobby Don Cripps has Died .
Bobby Don Cripps has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
We send our thoughts, prayers and most sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Bobby Don Cripps following his recent passing. Mr. Cripps was a longtime employee with our district at Watertown High School. Beloved by so many, he will be missed!https://t.co/4CyonY6FUf
— WilsonK12Tn (@WilsonK12Tn) December 7, 2020
