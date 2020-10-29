Bobby Driver Death -Dead-Obituaries : Bobby Driver has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Bobby Driver has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.

“WeMatter-MBASports on Twitter: “My heart is sadden learning the news of the passing of Bobby Driver (Crawford HS, 2018 SDFNL All-Star, Dreamchaser & Fast Camper) My prayers go out to his family & friends. ”

Tributes

With sadness in our hearts former @crawfordcoltsfb Bobby Driver has passed on. Rest In Peace young man. pic.twitter.com/ARrUuxhLb0 — #SDFNL20 (@SDFNLMagazine) October 29, 2020

Rest easy young king, had the pleasure of coaching you during the all star game great athlete and an even greater person. Bobby Driver you will be missed. @crawfordcoltsfb pic.twitter.com/hUc9vXjaeF — coach_JW(Jdub) (@jw_jdub) October 29, 2020