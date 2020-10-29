Bobby Driver Death -Dead-Obituaries : Bobby Driver has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Bobby Driver has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.
“WeMatter-MBASports on Twitter: “My heart is sadden learning the news of the passing of Bobby Driver (Crawford HS, 2018 SDFNL All-Star, Dreamchaser & Fast Camper) My prayers go out to his family & friends. ”
My heart is sadden learning the news of the passing of Bobby Driver (Crawford HS, 2018 SDFNL All-Star, Dreamchaser & Fast Camper) My prayers go out to his family & friends. @originaltopdawg @akili_smith @JsonCarter @FastCampAth @jvatheformula @DLee_TPC pic.twitter.com/TrhklYt6L0
— WeMatter-MBASports (@MBASports1) October 29, 2020
Tributes
With sadness in our hearts former @crawfordcoltsfb Bobby Driver has passed on. Rest In Peace young man. pic.twitter.com/ARrUuxhLb0
— #SDFNL20 (@SDFNLMagazine) October 29, 2020
Rest easy young king, had the pleasure of coaching you during the all star game great athlete and an even greater person. Bobby Driver you will be missed. @crawfordcoltsfb pic.twitter.com/hUc9vXjaeF
— coach_JW(Jdub) (@jw_jdub) October 29, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.