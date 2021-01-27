Bobby Hulse Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bobby Hulse, the longtime Norfork High School principal has Died .
Bobby Hulse, the longtime Norfork High School principal has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
BREAKING: Bobby Hulse, the longtime Norfork High School principal, has died, the school announced on social media Wednesday morning. https://t.co/H1oayLbb7A
— The Baxter Bulletin (@BBnewsroom) January 27, 2021
The Baxter Bulletin @BBnewsroom BREAKING: Bobby Hulse, the longtime Norfork High School principal, has died, the school announced on social media Wednesday morning.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.