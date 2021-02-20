Bobby Lee Cook Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : trial lawyer legend, Bobby Lee Cook has Died.

trial lawyer legend, Bobby Lee Cook has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

Sherrod & Bernard, P.C. 3h · Our firm mourns the passing of our friend and trial lawyer legend, Bobby Lee Cook. We were fortunate to work on several important cases with him through the years and always came away amazed at his legal brilliance.

Source: Sherrod & Bernard, P.C. – Posts | Facebook

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.