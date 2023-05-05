Bobby Moudy Today : Bobby Moudy, the TikTok father figure, passes away at the age of 46.

Famous TikTok Dad Bobby Moudy Passes Away by Suicide

The world of social media has been rocked by the news that famous TikTok dad Bobby Moudy has died by suicide at the age of 46. Born James Robert Moudy, the internet star passed away on April 28, leaving behind his wife, Jennifer, and their three children. A friend close to the family wrote on the GoFundMe page, “Bobby was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. On April 28th, he was a tragic victim of suicide. Bobby was full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures. His wife, Jennifer and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock.”

Details of Moudy’s suicide are unclear, but TMZ reported that he died at his home in Mississippi. Moudy’s wife Jenn also shared a post on Instagram that she said was written by her cousin. “We all have so many thoughts and feelings, but few words to express them. It’s hard to explain how one minute you’re heartbroken over the amount of pain and desperation he endured, and the next you’re in a rage for the choice that he made.”

Moudy rose to TikTok fame by posting wholesome family content to his 361,400 followers on his account @bbmoody. His bio read, “Just here to embarrass my daughter,” referring to Kaytlin Moudy, who also posted on TikTok. Moudy would post videos of his wife and kids, sharing all about his life as a dad.

The news of Moudy’s passing has sent shockwaves through the social media community, with many expressing their condolences and sharing memories of the beloved TikTok dad. However, the tragedy has also shone a light on the issue of suicide and mental health. Moudy’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help support his wife and children during this difficult time, and his wife Jenn has urged others to seek help and support if they are struggling. “We have to help them remember that we all have sadness, hopelessness, and despair at times but it’s never front and center on the platforms we spend so many hours a day swiping through,” she wrote.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the 988 Suicide Crisis Lifeline at 988 or visit 988Lifeline.org. It’s important to remember that there is always help available and that suicide is preventable. Let’s honor Bobby Moudy’s memory by raising awareness and supporting those who are struggling with mental health issues.

News Source : Brooke Steinberg

Source Link :Beloved TikTok dad Bobby Moudy dead at 46/