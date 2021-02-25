Bobby Wade Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bobby Wade has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

Very sad to hear of Bobby’ passing – he played snooker with his brother Brendan every Friday night for many years in CrossGuns. A gentleman in every sense of the word. My condolences to Bobby’s family and to his many friends at this sad time. Rest easy Bobby 🙏 https://twitter.com/bfcdublin/status/1365035705198592004

Read More

Evryone at Bohemians wishes to extend our condolences to the family of Bobby Wade following his sad passing. One of the remarkable amateurs who helped revive the club’s fortunes in the 1960s under manager-coach Seán Thomas, Bobby was a skilful left full: https://t.co/xPsJLtgmNB pic.twitter.com/ix8g7ENrHn — Bohemian FC 🔴⚫ (@bfcdublin) February 25, 2021



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.