bobcat predator today : Bobcat identified as “Mystery Predator” caught on camera devouring deer

Posted on May 26, 2023

A New York State resident contacted the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation after discovering a large cat-like predator devouring a deer outside their home. The DEC set up a trail camera to identify the predator, which returned for a second meal, leaving paw prints and feeding marks. Commenters on social media correctly identified the predator as a bobcat, due to its tail and size. The DEC confirmed this, adding that bobcat attacks on humans are virtually unheard of.

News Source : Outsider

