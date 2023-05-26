bobcat predator today : Bobcat identified as “Mystery Predator” caught on camera devouring deer

Identification Made: Bobcat Caught on Camera Devouring Deer as ‘Mystery Predator’ today 2023.
A New York State resident contacted the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation after discovering a large cat-like predator devouring a deer outside their home. The DEC set up a trail camera to identify the predator, which returned for a second meal, leaving paw prints and feeding marks. Commenters on social media correctly identified the predator as a bobcat, due to its tail and size. The DEC confirmed this, adding that bobcat attacks on humans are virtually unheard of.
News Source : Outsider
