Bodies found in Pietermaritzburg raise concerns, including Robert Cele (38) and unidentified man with multiple injuries.

Pietermaritzburg bodies found without explanation : Multiple bodies found in Pietermaritzburg, including Robert Cele (38) with gunshot wounds, sparking concerns – police appeal for information.

Concerns have arisen in Pietermaritzburg as bodies continue to be discovered without explanation. Two more bodies were found over the weekend, one of a man with multiple injuries to the body and head in Sweetwaters, and another identified as Robert Cele (38) with multiple gunshot wounds in Caluza. Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, expressed concern over the number of bodies being found on the streets, and appealed to the community for information. In the past three months, at least five bodies have been recovered without explanation. Family members were urged to report missing persons immediately to assist the police with investigations, and ward councillor, Siphiwe Phungula, called for better police visibility in the area to improve safety.

News Source : Witness

