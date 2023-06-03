“Body Dysmorphia Disorder”: Understanding Body Dysmorphia: The Disorder Affecting Megan Fox, a Renowned Sex Symbol

Megan Fox Opens Up About Her Struggle with Body Dysmorphia

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 cover star Megan Fox, who is long considered a sex symbol, has recently opened up about her battle with body dysmorphia. She revealed that she is one of the five to ten million people in the United States who suffer from this disorder. Fox shared her struggles during an interview with Sports Illustrated, stating that she has never loved her body and has always been obsessed with trying to change it.

Body dysmorphia is a mental health disorder that is characterized by an exaggerated preoccupation with an imagined defect in physical appearance or a markedly exaggerated concern with a minor physical anomaly. People with this disorder spend a lot of time in front of the mirror analyzing their perceived flaws, which often have little to do with their actual appearance or attractiveness.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, about 2% of the world’s population suffers from body dysmorphia, and this disorder affects males and females almost equally. Symptoms usually begin to appear in adolescence, when the body begins to change dramatically.

There is also a subform of body dysmorphia known as muscle dysmorphia, which mainly affects men and is characterized by a preoccupation with the idea that one’s body is not lean or muscular enough, often no matter how muscular the person is.

Body dysmorphia is often confused with an eating disorder, but there are some differences. People with eating disorders worry about a distortion in how they feel about their shape or weight, while body dysmorphia usually focuses on an imagined or real physical trait.

There is no single cause of body dysmorphia, but certain factors can contribute to it. People with a first-degree relative (parent or sibling) with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) are more likely to develop body dysmorphia. A 2010 study suggests that some people with body dysmorphia may have “abnormalities in the processing of visual information when examining their own face” in their brains. Body dysmorphia sometimes occurs at the same time as anxiety, and social media can exacerbate this disorder by promoting social comparison and unrealistic beauty standards.

Living with body dysmorphia has significant consequences on all aspects of life, including social, professional, and economic, especially if left untreated. People with this disorder often invest a lot of time and money in cosmetic medical treatments, cosmetic dental treatments, skin treatments, and surgical treatments. They have controlling behaviors, including spending a lot of time in the mirror and taking countless selfies and evaluating them.

There is no cure for body dysmorphia, but there are some effective treatments available. Cognitive-behavioral therapy is one of the options that many specialists recommend. Because body dysmorphia is in the same category as obsessive-compulsive disorder, treatments for OCD such as “exposure and response prevention” therapy can be helpful in managing body dysmorphia. This therapy exposes people to situations that trigger their obsessions or urges and requires them to choose not to respond with compulsive behaviors.

In addition, a person’s distortions or thoughts are believed to be driving their behavior, so therapists work with these distortions and go from there. Trauma-informed therapy may also be necessary if there is a history of trauma that may be the root cause of body dysmorphia. Antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) can also be helpful in treatment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with body dysmorphia, it is essential to seek professional help. Finding a mental health professional who specializes in body dysmorphia can be challenging, but working with someone who has experience with OCD or eating disorders can also be helpful. Remember, body dysmorphia is a treatable disorder, and with proper treatment, people can learn to manage their symptoms and live a healthy, fulfilling life.

