Body Dysmorphia: Understanding Body Dysmorphia: Megan Fox Shares Her Struggles and the Signs to Watch For

Megan Fox, known for her roles in Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, recently opened up about her struggles with body dysmorphia in an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Body dysmorphia or body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is a mental health condition where a person obsesses over a perceived flaw that can become overwhelming and difficult to control. Fox joins millions of other people around the world who suffer from this specific mental health condition.

What is Body Dysmorphia?

Body dysmorphia is a mental health condition in which a person obsesses over a perceived flaw that can become overwhelming and “hard to control”. Spending between three to eight hours a day on a preoccupation that is difficult to resist would indicate body dysmorphia. It is not an eating disorder, and people with BDD are typically not worried about their weight but rather on “specific areas of concern”. There are two subtypes of BDD, including muscle dysphoria and BDD by proxy.

What Causes Body Dysmorphia?

Body dysmorphia can be caused by a combination of environmental, psychological, and biological factors. Experiencing abuse, bullying, neglect, trauma, and a fear of being rejected or abandoned can trigger BDD. Perfectionism, societal pressures, beauty, comparison to others, and family history can also give a genetic predisposition to BDD. BDD often starts in early adolescence, and it can develop at any age.

What are the Signs of Body Dysmorphia?

A person with BDD can become obsessed with any part of their body, but the most common areas include the face, hair, skin, chest, and stomach. Some symptoms of body dysmorphia include constantly checking yourself in a mirror, avoiding mirrors, skin picking, constantly comparing yourself to others, attempting to hide the body part with something like a hat, scarf, or makeup, avoiding social activities, having unnecessary plastic surgeries, experiencing anxiety, depression, or shame, and contemplating suicide.

How Serious is Body Dysmorphia?

Body dysmorphia can become serious, especially if a person who has it doesn’t get help. A person with BDD can become so fixated on their perceived flaw that it could lead to suicidal thoughts. Around 20% of adolescents might drop out of school because of body dysmorphia, and 80% of individuals might report suicidal ideation, and 25% might attempt suicide at some point in their life.

How Do You Treat Body Dysmorphia?

There is no cure for BDD, but it can be treated in a variety of ways. Seeking help is essential for people who are diagnosed with body dysmorphia. Cognitive-behavioral therapy and dialectical behavioral therapy are beneficial, as well as mindfulness, stress management, relaxation therapies, and solution-focused therapy. Some doctors may also prescribe certain medications, including selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which are a type of antidepressant. Mental health support is also highly encouraged.

In conclusion, body dysmorphia is a serious mental health condition that affects millions of people around the world. It is essential to seek help and treatment if you or someone you know is struggling with this condition. Seeking mental health support, therapy, and medication can help manage the symptoms of BDD and improve the quality of life for those affected.

