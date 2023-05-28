Body Dysmorphic Disorder: Body Dysmorphic Disorder: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment Explained

Megan Fox Reveals Struggle with Body Dysmorphic Disorder

Megan Fox, the American actress and cover star of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, recently opened up about her struggles with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD). In a video interview with Sports Illustrated, Fox revealed that she is one of the 5 to 10 million people in the United States affected by the disorder.

BDD is defined as an excessive focus on an imagined defect in physical appearance or an extremely excessive concern for a minor physical defect. It is characterized by a difference between how a person sees themselves and how others see them. People with BDD become preoccupied, almost manic, because of a minor physical defect, such as a slight bulge in the nose or a slightly misaligned tooth, that is not noticeable or visible to others. The patient will never feel satisfied, and the thought of this defect will dominate their life.

About 2% of the world’s population suffers from BDD, and the disorder affects men and women almost equally. Symptoms usually begin in adolescence when bodies begin to change drastically. A subtype of BDD, muscle dysmorphic disorder, primarily affects men and is defined as an excessive preoccupation with being thin or not muscular enough, regardless of how muscular the person is.

BDD is often confused with an eating disorder, but there are some differences. People with eating disorders preoccupy themselves with distorted thoughts about their body shape or weight, but BDD generally centers around an imagined or real trait. There is no single cause of BDD, but there are some contributing factors. BDD falls within the same family of disorders, especially obsessive-compulsive disorder. The brains of some people with BDD may experience abnormalities in the processing of visual input when their face is examined. Sometimes BDD occurs at the same time as anxiety. And if a person is preoccupied with certain things because of anxiety, a physical trait may be just another issue to focus on.

The effects of BDD can spill over into all aspects of life, social, professional, and financial, especially if the disorder worsens over time without treatment. People with BDD may isolate themselves because of shyness or from spending too much time worrying about their appearance. Some people expose themselves to financial risk by purchasing cosmetics or cosmetic procedures, thereby burdening themselves and their families with debt, sometimes doing so secretly for fear of what might happen if people found out.

BDD cannot be cured, but there are some effective treatments available. Many experts favor cognitive-behavioral therapy. A person’s thoughts drive this behavior, so professionals work to address those thoughts and go from there. Because BDD falls into the same category as obsessive-compulsive disorder, OCD therapies, such as exposure and response prevention, can also be helpful in managing BDD. In a safe environment, this therapy exposes people to situations that trigger their obsessions or triggers and requires them to choose not to respond with compulsive behaviors. When undergoing such treatment, a person with BDD can’t look in the mirror as much or take selfies, but actually has to endure the discomfort of not engaging in checking behavior. However, this must be supplemented with cognitive-behavioral therapy.

Living with BDD can be challenging, but with the right treatment and support, people with BDD can learn to manage their symptoms and lead fulfilling lives. It takes courage to seek help, but it is the first step towards recovery. As Megan Fox said in her interview with Sports Illustrated, “It’s okay to seek help, and it’s okay to be flawed because everyone is.”

News Source : Time News

Source Link :Understanding Body Dysmorphic Disorder: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment/