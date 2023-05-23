“body dysmorphic disorder”: Understanding Body Dysmorphic Disorder: Insights from Megan Fox’s Struggles

Body Dysmorphic Disorder: What It Is and How to Get Help

Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) is a mental health condition that affects millions of Americans every year. Despite its prevalence, many people are unaware of what BDD entails. This disorder causes a person to become obsessed with one or more perceived personal physical flaws, which usually appear minor or go undetected by others. The disorder can cause people to avoid social situations and even impact one’s ability to function in daily life.

Experts estimate that between 1.7% to 2.9% of the general population have BDD, which means more than 5 million people in the U.S. suffer from the condition. BDD is about as common as obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and is more common than disorders like anorexia and schizophrenia.

What Causes BDD?

While experts do not yet know the exact cause of BDD, it is believed to stem from a combination of environmental, psychological, and biological factors. Men and women are equally affected, and factors that contribute to BDD may include family history of BDD or a similar mental disorder, abnormal brain chemical levels, personality type, and life experiences. Experiencing bullying may also contribute to feelings of inadequacy or shame.

What Are the Symptoms of BDD?

People with BDD may become obsessed with any part of the body, such as the face, hair, skin, chest, or stomach. Regardless of feedback they may hear to the contrary, people struggling with body dysmorphia are convinced of their own negative self-perceptions. Symptoms can include constantly checking oneself in the mirror, avoiding mirrors, attempting to cover parts of the body, constantly exercising or grooming, avoiding social activities, and having unnecessary plastic surgeries. Those with BDD also may feel anxious and depressed, or contemplate suicide.

What Are the Treatments for BDD?

BDD is diagnosed by mental health professionals based on symptoms and the level in which they affect a patient’s life. The condition is treatable, although it cannot be cured. Treatment may include talk therapy or medicines, or a combination of the two. The best way to prevent BDD from becoming a serious issue is to catch it early in life, as it can worsen with age. Those experiencing symptoms of BDD are urged to talk with a healthcare provider or mental health professional.

Celebrities and BDD

Multiple celebrities have discussed their experiences with BDD publicly, including actress Megan Fox, who detailed her difficulties with body image during a recent interview for the Sports Illustrated 2023 Swimsuit issue. Fox said, “I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body.” The 37-year-old actress has previously opened up about her “deep insecurities” and times in her career when she did not want to be seen in public at all.

Fox isn’t the only Hollywood fixture who has come forward about experiencing body dysmorphia. In 2021, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” actress Lana Condor told People that she only recently had the realization that she was facing body dysmorphia. Miley Cyrus told Marie Claire in 2015 that she believes her stint playing Hannah Montana on Disney Channel may have caused her to struggle with body dysmorphia. Other celebrities, including “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil, “Riverdale” actress Lili Reinhart, “The Batman” actor Robert Pattinson and “Jane the Virgin” star Justin Baldoni, have disclosed their experiences with BDD as well.

Conclusion

If you or someone you know is struggling with BDD, it is important to seek help from a healthcare provider or mental health professional. Remember, BDD is a common disorder that affects millions of people, including many celebrities who have spoken publicly about their experiences. With the right treatment and support, it is possible to manage BDD and live a fulfilling life.

Body dysmorphia Mental health struggles Celebrity mental health Megan Fox interview Awareness for body dysmorphia

News Source : PhillyVoice

Source Link :Megan Fox revealed her struggles with body dysmorphic disorder. Here’s what to know about the mental health condition/