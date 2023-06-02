Body fished out of reservoir in Malkangiri, victim identified as Tulsa Madhi, another person Govid Sarkar missing

Govid Sarkar (victim) : One dead, one missing after boat capsizes in Satiguda reservoir; Tulsa Madhi identified as victim

After a Nor’wester caused a boat to capsize in Satiguda reservoir in Malkangiri district, two individuals went missing. On Friday, rescue personnel recovered the body of Tulsa Madhi (45), but Govid Sarkar (33) is still missing. The ODRAF team and a team of fire personnel are continuing their search for Sarkar. Meanwhile, three laborers who were injured when a portion of the under construction boundary wall of the Malkangiri airstrip collapsed are in stable condition at the district headquarters hospital, according to Maheswar Naik, additional district magistrate, Malkangiri. The collapse occurred on Thursday after a gale accompanied by heavy rain. Two laborers died and three were injured in the incident.

Read Full story : Man drowns in Satiguda reservoir after boat capsizes, one missing | Bhubaneswar News /

News Source : Satyanarayan Pattnaik

Satiguda reservoir drowning Boat capsizes in Satiguda reservoir Missing person in Satiguda reservoir Bhubaneswar water accidents Search and rescue operations in Satiguda reservoir