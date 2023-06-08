Body found during search for missing Minnesota mother, ex-boyfriend in custody

Madeline Kingsbury : Body found in search for missing Minnesota mother; ex-boyfriend arrested

On Wednesday, police in Minnesota discovered human remains during their search for a missing mother of two who disappeared in March. The body has not yet been identified, but it was found in Fillmore County using information from the Madeline Kingsbury investigation. Police have taken Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Fravel, into custody in connection with her disappearance. Fravel had sought custody of the children he had with Kingsbury, but the judge ruled they would remain with Kingsbury’s parents during family court proceedings. Fravel denies any involvement in Kingsbury’s disappearance. The medical examiner’s office is working to identify the remains.

News Source : Phil Helsel

