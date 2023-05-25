Body found in Alabama identified as California resident after 26 years: Jefferey Douglas Kimzy named victim

Jefferey Douglas Kimzy – Focus Keyword: victim name : Body found in Alabama woods identified as California resident Jefferey Douglas Kimzy after 26 years

After being discovered in a wooded area in Union Grove, Alabama in 1997, a body that had been decomposing for some time was finally identified as belonging to 20-year-old Jeffrey Douglas Kimzy of Santa Barbara, California, according to a statement by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation. Kimzy’s head, hands, and feet had been removed, making it difficult for investigators to determine his age or appearance. An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was homicide and that the body parts had been intentionally removed to hinder identification. The case went cold until 2019, when DNA samples were sent to Parabon NanoLabs, a DNA technology company, which used DNA phenotyping to create a composite image of the victim. The image generated new leads and helped identify Kimzy. Sheriff Phil Sims expressed gratitude to all the investigators and announced that there are persons of interest involved in the case, with new DNA evidence being analyzed by Parabon.

News Source : Associated Press

