Body found in Alabama woods identified as California resident Jefferey Douglas Kimzy

A body discovered in an Alabama forest 26 years ago has been identified as that of 20-year-old Jefferey Douglas Kimzy from Santa Barbara, California. The head, hands, and feet of Kimzy’s decomposing body had been removed, making it difficult to identify. An autopsy confirmed that Kimzy’s death was a homicide, and the removal of body parts was intentional to obstruct identification. The case had gone cold, but in 2019, DNA samples were sent to Parabon NanoLabs, a DNA technology company, which released a composite image of the victim in 2021. The image generated new leads, and persons of interest are now actively being pursued. The Sheriff’s office will also be working with Parabon on DNA related to items found at the scene.

