Body found in bay identified as deserter from torpedo station

According to The Jamestown Press on June 8, 2006, a $3 million bond for a new town hall was approved by 160 voters with a hand vote of about 3-to-1. The turnout represented less than half of 1 percent of the 4,516 eligible voters. Moderator James Donnelly called for the hand vote as he believed the voice vote seemed as loud, or louder, for defeat than the higher number he believed called for its approval. He glanced quickly at the raised hands, then the hands of those opposed, ruling for the supporters without announcing a specific tally.

In other news from the past, 100 years ago on June 9, 1923, the Newport Mercury reported that the body found floating in the bay near Coasters’ Harbor Island was identified as a deserter from the torpedo station on Gould Island. On June 11, 1948, the Newport Mercury reported that a 12-year-old boy on Cole Street was wounded in the left hand when the .22 caliber rifle he was cleaning discharged accidentally. The Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council unanimously adopted rules aimed at preserving the state’s 27.4 miles of barrier beaches, affecting 30 beaches, of which 10 are in Newport County, according to the Newport Mercury on June 8, 1973. Meanwhile, on June 11, 1998, The Jamestown Press reported that the town council unanimously appointed Arlene Kalooski as town clerk on the recommendation of Maryanne Crawford, acting town administrator.

The planning commission voted unanimously to send a 16-page recommendation to the town council about the creation of a Lower Shoreby Hill historic district, as reported by The Jamestown Press on June 23, 2013. Commissioner Michael Smith expressed concern over the risk of having a proliferation of historic districts on the island, but his colleagues accommodated his concern by making three changes to its recommendation to make it more difficult to create additional historic districts.

