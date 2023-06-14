Maricopa County body found in bonfire pile : Body found in bonfire pile in Maricopa County, Arizona

In a remote area of Maricopa County, Arizona, a body was discovered on Monday morning in a bonfire pile. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after someone reported finding the body near Bulldog Canyon, just east of State Route 99 and Lost Dutchman State Park. The body was found in a remote area of the Tonto National Forest. The sheriff’s office could not confirm whether the body was burned inside the bonfire pit or the condition of the remains. Former Phoenix PD homicide sergeant Troy Hillman suggested that there may be signs of foul play. The body has not yet been identified and the cause of death is unknown. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death. Neighbors in the area claim the area is “overrun with homeless people, drug users, and criminals” and is not well patrolled.

Read Full story : Body found in bonfire pile in remote desert area – KIRO 7 News Seattle /

News Source : Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Body found Bonfire pile Remote desert area KIRO 7 News Seattle Crime investigation