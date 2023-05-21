“Body found in Bow River, victim name unknown” : Body found in Calgary’s Bow River, victim’s identity unknown

“Unidentified Male Body Found in Bow River, Calgary”

The Calgary police are currently working to determine the identity of a body discovered in the Bow River on Sunday morning. Reports of a floating body were received at around 10 a.m., and the police HAWCS helicopter was able to spot it from above. The Calgary Fire Department was then able to retrieve the body of a male from the water near the Heritage Meadows shopping area. The police are currently trying to identify the body so they can notify the next of kin; however, they do not believe that the death was suspicious.

