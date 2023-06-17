Body found in Chicago River identified as missing man Noah Enos, 26

Noah Enos missing : Body pulled from Chicago River identified as missing man Noah Enos, 26

Noah Enos, a 26-year-old man, was reported missing after attending a concert at The Salt Shed in Goose Island, Chicago earlier this week. However, his body was found in the Chicago River near the music venue on the North Side on Saturday morning. The Medical Examiner confirmed that the remains were indeed that of Enos, but there is no information yet on the cause of death. Enos was attending the King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard show with a coworker and was last seen leaving the venue at around 10 p.m. on Monday. His family had been searching for him tirelessly before the sad discovery.

News Source : FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago River Missing man Noah Enos Salt Shed Body recovery