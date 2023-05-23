Body found in Mississippi River near USS Kidd, victim unidentified

USS Kidd victim : Body found in Mississippi River near USS Kidd, victim unknown

A body was discovered on Monday evening near the USS Kidd on River Road in Baton Rouge along the banks of the Mississippi River, according to a report. Officials have yet to determine the gender or age of the deceased person, and the cause of death remains unknown. An autopsy will be performed by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released.

News Source : 97.3 The Dawg

