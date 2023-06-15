Body found in Missouri River identified as James Kurz of Lady Smith, Wisconsin

James Kurz – focus keyword including victim name. : Body found in Missouri River identified as James Kurz of Lady Smith, WI

The Fergus County Sheriff’s Office in Lewistown has identified the body found in the Missouri River on June 11, 2023, as James Kurz from Lady Smith, Wisconsin. According to Sheriff Ryan Peterson, an autopsy revealed no foul play or criminal activity in Kurz’s death. The family has been notified, and the Sheriff expressed gratitude to all the agencies involved in the recovery and investigation. No further details have been released at this time. In a previous news release on June 12, 2023, the Sheriff’s Office had requested information from the public regarding the unidentified man’s body found downstream from the James Kipp Campground. The investigation is ongoing.

