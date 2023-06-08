Body found in Oregon identified as man who vanished on trip with brother

Clackamas County missing man : Body found in Oregon identified as missing man on trip with brother

Officials from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that a body discovered in Oregon belongs to a 58-year-old man who disappeared while on a trip to scatter a loved one’s ashes with his brother. The brothers had become separated near Molalla on June 4th while searching for a tree they had planted as children to spread the ashes. The family alerted authorities when they were unable to locate the missing man, and his body was found the following day. The cause of death is currently under investigation but authorities believe it may have been due to a medical emergency. Molalla, where the incident occurred, is a city of approximately 10,000 people located roughly 30 miles south of Portland.

News Source : Don Sweeney

