Body found in River Barrow identified as missing Carlow man, John Coakley

The body of a missing man from Carlow, John Coakley, has been found in the River Barrow. John had been missing for seven weeks before the discovery in Leighlinbridge Co Carlow. Tributes have poured in for the 40-something-year-old, and his local community has been shaken by the news. An official statement from An Garda Síochána confirmed the discovery of the body and thanked the media and the public for their assistance. Funeral arrangements for John will be announced at a later date.

News Source : Extra.ie

