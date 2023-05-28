Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick : Body found in River Eden identified as Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick, aged 15, from Carlisle

Lewis Kirkpatrick, a 15-year-old from Carlisle, was discovered in the River Eden on Saturday, following reports that he and three other teenagers had gotten into difficulty in the water the previous evening. A 14-year-old who was airlifted to hospital remains in a critical condition, while one of the group managed to swim to safety and another was rescued by a member of the public. Emergency services, search and rescue teams, and specialist search professionals were involved in an extensive search operation. A file is being prepared for the coroner. Chief Superintendent Lisa Hogan expressed sympathies for Kirkpatrick’s family, calling the incident tragic.

News Source : PA News Agency

