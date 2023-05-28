Body found in River Eden identified as Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick, aged 15, from Carlisle

Body found in River Eden identified as Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick, aged 15, from Carlisle

Posted on May 28, 2023

Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick : Body found in River Eden identified as Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick, aged 15, from Carlisle

Lewis Kirkpatrick, a 15-year-old from Carlisle, was discovered in the River Eden on Saturday, following reports that he and three other teenagers had gotten into difficulty in the water the previous evening. A 14-year-old who was airlifted to hospital remains in a critical condition, while one of the group managed to swim to safety and another was rescued by a member of the public. Emergency services, search and rescue teams, and specialist search professionals were involved in an extensive search operation. A file is being prepared for the coroner. Chief Superintendent Lisa Hogan expressed sympathies for Kirkpatrick’s family, calling the incident tragic.

News Source : PA News Agency

  1. Carlisle River body found
  2. Boy found dead in Carlisle River
  3. Police investigate Carlisle River death
  4. Carlisle River drowning investigation
  5. Carlisle River body identified as missing boy
Post Views: 12

Leave a Reply