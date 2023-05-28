Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick – focus keyword : Body found in River Eden identified as Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick, aged 15, from Carlisle

Lewis, a 15-year-old boy from Carlisle, was discovered on Saturday afternoon following reports that he and three other teenage boys had encountered difficulties in the River Eden on Friday evening. One of the group managed to swim to safety and another was rescued by a member of the public, while a 14-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital and remains in critical condition. The incident prompted a large multi-agency search involving emergency services, search and rescue teams, and specialist search professionals from both Cumbria and outside the county. Chief Superintendent Lisa Hogan expressed her condolences to Lewis’ family and confirmed that a file is being prepared for the coroner.

News Source : PA News Agency

