Body Found in St. Croix River Identified as 18-Year-Old D’Andrea Sanvig

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that the body discovered floating in the St. Croix River near Taylor Falls on Friday, April 11, has been identified as 18-year-old D’Andrea Sanvig. According to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, Sanvig drowned on the day he fell into the river. The body was found by a group of canoers. Sanvig had recently moved to Wisconsin to live with his grandmother and was expected to graduate from high school soon. His mother described him as a bright light that lit up a room. The St. Croix River runs for 164 miles from Upper St. Croix Lake in Douglas County, Wisconsin, until it meets the Mississippi River near Prescott, Wisconsin, forming the majority of the border between Minnesota and Wisconsin.

News Source : Cailin Loesch

