Body found in White River identified as Jeffery Porter, 64

Jeffery Porter – victim name : Body of Jeffery Porter, 64, found along White River at Rangeline Nature Preserve, Anderson, Indiana

The Madison County prosecutor’s office has identified the man whose body was discovered on May 13 at Rangeline Nature Preserve as Jeffery Porter, 64. A kayaker found the body along the White River and Anderson police were called to the scene. Foul play is not suspected, according to Caleb McKnight, public information officer for the Anderson Police Department. The body was recovered about a quarter-mile from Rangeline Road with the assistance of the Anderson Fire Department and other first responders. The Madison County coroner’s office is conducting an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

News Source : Herald Bulletin

